GreenJackets Release Remaining Promotional Schedule

May 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the Promotional Nights filling up the remainder of the 2021 Championship Season. The GreenJackets are proud to continue the "BEE-A-Fan" Campaign for the 2021 season, with single game tickets on sale Tuesday, May 18th.

"The time as finally arrived to release our remaining promotions calendar and put individual seats on-sale for the rest of the season," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "As we hit summer in the CSRA we look forward to continuing the build upon the foundation of Fun in this new era. The 'BEE-A-Fan' Campaign will continue to be a catalyst and we look forward to seeing YOU at SRP Park."

The June-September promotional calendar will also be full of exciting and entertaining theme nights:

* Ten (10) Firework Nights (May 22nd presented by Premier Networx, June 5, June 12, July 3, July 4th Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer, July 10, July 31, August 14th presented by Palmetto Cheese, September 11 & September 12)

* Six (6) Bark in the Park Nights presented by Hollywood Feed (June 6, June 13, July 11, August 1, August 15, & August 29)

* Decade Weekend Traveling back to the 80s, 90s & 2000's (June 3-5)

* Four (4) College Nights

* South Carolina Gamecocks Night - Thursday, July 8

* University of Georgia Night - Thursday, July 29

* Clemson Night - Thursday, August 12

* Georgia Southern Night - Thursday, August 26

* Seven (7) Sunday FUNday Themed Jr. Jackets Kids Club Nights presented by Best Office Solutions, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners & Tum-e-Yummies

* Guests 12 and under can sign up for the Jr. Jackets Kids Club for FREE and they get in these game and FUNdays for Free as well. Register today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

* Scavenger Hunt Day - Sunday, May 23

* Bark in the Park Kick-Off - Sunday, June 6

* Back in the Park - Sunday, June 13

* Princess & Pirates Night - Sunday, July 11

* Pajama Party & Stuff the Bus - Sunday, August 1

* Auggie's Birthday Bash - Sunday, August 15

* Comic Book Hero Night - Sunday, August 29

* National Running Day featuring Big Run 5k Race at SRP Park during pregame presented by Fleet Feet Augusta Wednesday, June 2nd

* Faith and Family Night featuring the West Avenue Bank from First Baptist Church of North Augusta on Friday, June 11th

* Family Game Night on Saturday, July 10

* MTV Anniversary Night - Friday, July 30

* Live from SRP Park, it's Saturday Night Tribute on Saturday, July 31

* The popular Career Night is back on Tuesday, August 10th

* Annual Health Fair on the Concourse is Wednesday, August 11th

* Pimento Cheese Weekend presented by Palmetto Cheese (August 13-14)

* Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 28

* Augusta Technical College Manufacturing Night on Friday, September 10th

* BEE a Fan Appreciation Night and Luau on Sunday, September 12th

* Giveaway Nights on tap include the Tin Sign Giveaway (1,500) presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company on Friday, June 4th, American Pest Control Giveaway (TBD) on Friday, July 30th, Dr. Rogers & Andrews Orthodontics Car Magnet Giveaway (1,750) on Friday, August 27th, Comic Book Hero Night featuring a Cape Giveaway (1,500) & Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Raffle benefiting Children's Hospital of Georgia on Sunday, August 29th, and more to come!

Stay tuned for more theme nights, giveaways and specialty jersey to debute soon!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.