RiverDogs to Ramp up Capacity at The Joe

May 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - In accordance with public health guidance from both the CDC and local authorities, the Charleston RiverDogs announced that they will be permitted to welcome more fans to The Joe, effective immediately. In an effort to ramp up capacity responsibly, the ballclub will maintain several socially distant seating sections for those who still prefer a bit of space between themselves and other fans.

In addition to the release of additional tickets, fans will no longer be mandated to wear masks in the ballpark. However, in correspondence with CDC recommendations, those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue to do so.

"The fact that we can welcome more fans to the ballpark certainly brings us a great deal of excitement as we enter into a 12-game homestand," said President and General Manager Dave Echols. "We're planning to responsibly ramp, with an eye towards creating a completely normal fan experience at The Joe in the coming days."

The RiverDogs are planning a gradual return to a "normal" gameday experience at The Joe to ensure the safety of all attending the games. This method is another part of the team's mission to be Here for the Holy City. Click here to view the RiverDogs updated COVID-19 Readiness Plan.

MUSC Health will be offering vaccines at The Joe during select home games beginning on Friday, May 21. The vaccines will be administered under a tent just outside of the ballpark on the walkway located along Fishburne Street.

Tuesday's home game is the first in a 12-game homestand for the team. Down East is in town May 18-23 before the Fayetteville Woodpeckers arrive for a series running from May 25-30. The first week of the homestand will feature RiverDogs staples like Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Friday as well as the first helicopter ball drop and Perros Santos Weekend of the season.

The entire RiverDogs gameday experience is cashless in 2021, including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays. All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone. For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. No bags will allowed into the ballpark.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.