Daniel Castillo and Andre Nnebe to Carolina Roster; Micah Bello Placed on IL

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of OF Micah Bello on the injured list, and the assignment of INF Daniel Castillo and OF Andre Nnebe to the Mudcats from the Complex League.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary:

5/18: OF Micah Bello placed on 7-day injured list

5/18: SS Daniel Castillo added to Carolina from Complex League

5/18: OF Andre Nnebe added to Carolina from Complex League

Castillo will wear jersey No. 32. Nnebe will wear jersey No. 26.

