Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis

May 18, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies start their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at 7:00 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. Columbia's righty A.J. Block (0-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the rubber and Kannapolis offers RHP Chase Solesky (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

---

COLUMBIA DROPS FINALE TO SPLIT SERIES WITH RIVERDOGS: The Columbia Fireflies fell behind early again and a late rally attempt fell short in an 8-5 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday evening at Segra Park. The RiverDogs (7-5) were able to score early again, scratching the board six times in the first three innings, while the Fireflies (6-6) were only able to muster a single score from a Juan Carlos Negret base knock that plated Brady McConnell. Anderson Paulino (L, 1-1) gave up all six runs, and was on the hook for his first loss of the season. McConnell had a solid night at the plate, he finished 3-5 and drove in Columbia's second run in the bottom of the third. Next, Negret popped a sacrifice fly to center to drive in his team-leading ninth RBI of the season.

OUTRUNNING THE LEAGUE: Tyler Tolbert picked up another pair of stolen bases last night to bring his season total to seven bags in nine games played. That's good for the second-most in the league, behind Down East's Jayce Easley, who has eight heading into Sunday's slate of games. What makes it even more remarkable for Columbia's second baseman is that he has seven stolen despite only making it to base safely from four hits and six walks thus far. Tolbert hasn't been caught on the basepaths yet this season and now has 35 stolen bases in 59 career games.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 12 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 3-1 and pitchers have a 2.12 ERA in 34 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 2-4 and has spun an 7.97 ERA through 49.2 innings.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies have a pair of players, Diego Hernandez and Kale Emshoff, who both marked a six-game hitting streak in Friday night's 9-4 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. Hernandez moved ahead with a 1-5 effort last night to eran a seven-game stretch, while Emshoff went 0-4 with a walk and an RBI Sunday to end his streak at six games. Emshoff was 9-25 with a triple and four doubles during the stretch. The backstop has also driven in a team-high nine RBI this season through Columbia's first 12 contests. Hernandez was held hitless in his first game of the season, but has been electric since. The Fireflies' outfielder has 11 hits in 31 at-bats during the stretch and has scored five runs for Columbia. He has also stolen three bases in those six games. In 2019, the longest hitting streak for a Fireflies hitter was 11 games and Mark Vientos accomplished the feat from May 14-25 and Hayden Senger reached safely in 11 consecutive from June 30-July 14.

OH BOY, MY DOGS ARE BARKING: After Columbia took three of the first four games against Charleston, they dropped each of the final two games to split the series. The Fireflies outscored the RiverDogs 25-13 those first four games before Charleston kicked into gear and tallied 27 runs in the final pair of games of the series. The Fireflies were held to 14 runs during the same stretch.

COMING UP: The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday, May 25. The team will remain home until May 30 in their final series of the month.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.