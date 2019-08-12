Seven Run Inning Lifts Pit Spitters over Growlers in Game One

Kalamazoo, MI - In the first Northwoods League playoff game in Traverse City franchise history, the Pit Spitters were powered by a Chad Patrick (JR Purdue Northwest) pitching gem and a seven run seventh inning to take game one of the first-round playoff matchup against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The Pit Spitters downed the Great Lakes East runner-up by a score of 8-1 and will return home, needing just one additional win to advance to the Division Championship round.

The contest had the makings of a pitcher's duel early as Pit Spitters starting pitcher Chad Patrick and Growlers hurler JT Rogoszewski traded zeroes through the first six frames.

The breakthrough would come for the Pit Spitters in the seventh inning when Mario Camilletti (SO Oakland) singled home Adam Proctor (SO Michigan State) and Riley Bertram (FR Michigan.) Andrew Morrow (JR Michigan State) then added an RBI triple and was followed by Christian Faust (SO Grand Valley) and Nick Powell (SO Ball State) who each belted RBI singles.

Patrick earned the victory by tossing seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out four. He was followed in scoreless relief by Pat Hohlfeld (SO Jefferson) and Luke Little (FR San Jacinto.) Morrow and Faust each tallied three hits and Camilletti, Faust, and Powell each drove in two.

The Pit Spitters return home Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. for game two of the first round of the Northwoods League playoffs against the Growlers. It will be a "red out" at Pit Spitters Park, so fans are encouraged to wear red to the ballgame. The first 1,000 fans will receive Pit Spitters rally towels. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com or by calling 231-943-0100. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats.

Complete Pit Spitters playoff in information is available at www.pitspitters.com.

