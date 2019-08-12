Rafters Open Playoffs at Home against Mallards

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (23-13) begin their quest for a second Northwoods League Championship on Monday as they take on the Madison Mallards (17-19) in game one of a best-of-three sub-divisional series.

Wisconsin Rapids locked up a playoff spot with a back-and-forth 7-6 thriller against the Lakeshore Chinooks. Roman Trujillo drove in two runs, while Izzy Fuentes earned the win and Brayden Bonner picked up the save.

The Rafters and Mallards played 12 times during the regular season with Wisconsin Rapids winning seven of those matchups. Madison won the first half with a record of 25-11 and the Rafters won the second half and hold the better overall record.

Cal Djuraskovic is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids. The lefty has a 3-1 record and a 5.34 ERA in three starts and 12 appearances. He will face off against Madison's Quinn Gudaitis who is 5-4 and holds a 4.96 ERA this summer

Wisconsin Rapids travels to Madison for game two of the series at the Duck Pond for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Game three, if necessary would be back at Historic Witter Field on Wednesday.

