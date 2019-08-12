Loss to Mallards Forces Decisive Game Two for Rafters

August 12, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After winning the Great Lakes West Division second-half championship, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (0-1) dropped game one of a best-of-three playoff series against the Madison Mallards (1-0) by a final of 9-2.

Madison struck first in the top of the third, but Richie Schiekofer notched an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 1-1. Wisconsin Rapids got a strong five-inning performance by Cal Djuraskovic, who gave up just one run on six hits.

The Rafters defense took a 1-1 tie into the seventh inning where the Mallard bats came to life and posted eight runs. Roman Trujillo got an RBI groundout in the eighth to pull the Rafters within seven, but Madison held on to win.

Hayden Petrovick gets the loss in relief and Madison's Quinn Gudaitis earns the win with seven innings as the starter. Wisconsin Rapids now travels to Madison for game two of the series at the Duck Pond on Tuesday. Game three, if necessary would be back at Historic Witter Field on Wednesday.

As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand. For more information on playoff ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.