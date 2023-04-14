Seven-Run Fifth Inning Launches Woodpeckers To Win Over Nationals

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (5-1) were held to just one hit over the first four innings of Friday night's game before breaking through with a six-hit seven-run fifth inning that propelled a 8-2 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals (2-5). The win was the fifth straight and gives Fayetteville the best record in the Carolina League over the first week of the regular season.

Jose Fleury and Jarlin Susana battled each other on the mound over the first four innings. Susana struck out five straight hitters at one point and surrendered just one hit over 3.2 scoreless innings. Fleury, a top-30 prospect from the Dominican Republic, fanned eight total Nationals and worked 4.2 innings in his first start of the year.

The game flipped on its head in the bottom of the fifth with Jose Atencio on the mound. Rolando Espinosa was hit by a pitch leading off and Ryan Clifford and Tyler Whitaker singled to load the bases. Zach Cole drew a walk to break the scoreless tie and Jackson Loftin followed with a two-run single for the 3-0 lead. Justin Williams continued the hit parade with a two-run triple, Kobe Kato lined an RBI single into left, and later scored on an errant pickoff throw to third that capped a huge 7-0 lead.

Sandro Gaston capped an 8-0 cushion with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Alimber Santa took over on the mound in the top of the sixth and excelled with the run support. The 19-year-old right-hander struck out four FredNats in a row between the sixth and seventh innings, and worked into the ninth before a rain delay caused a half hour stoppage.

Deury Carrasco finished the game out of the delay, allowing two inherited runners to score on a balk and an RBI single from Elijah Green. Carrasco recovered to strike out three FredNats and escape the ninth inning without allowing an earned run to his own line.

The series continues on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 PM. Fayetteville will start LHP Jose Nodal and Fredericksburg will counter with RHP Brad Lord.

