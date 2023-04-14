Jackie Robinson Showcase Returns to Segra Stadium

April 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers Second Annual Jackie Robinson Showcase will return to Segra Stadium Friday, May 5. Six local high school baseball teams will face off with games starting at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Spanning three counties, the six-school lineup includes Douglas Byrd, E.E. Smith, Westover, Red Springs, Fairmont, and Hoke County. The game times are as follows:

1 p.m. - Westover vs Hoke County

4 p.m. - E.E. Smith vs Fairmont

7 p.m. - Douglas Byrd vs Red Springs

The Jackie Robinson Showcase aligns with the mission of Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative, a Black-community focused outreach platform designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, and further diversify the business of baseball. The initiative was named for the number that Jackie Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB.

The showcase presents a unique opportunity for local Title I high schools to play baseball at a professional stadium. Segra Stadium is the starting point for many athletes beginning their professional baseball journey. The showcase serves as inspiration for students to pursue their goals and overcome adversity, as Jackie Robinson did.

The inaugural Jackie Robinson Showcase in 2022 witnessed a historic moment when the first female athlete to play at Segra Stadium came up to bat. This year, fans can expect another exciting event as three teams join from surrounding counties, marching bands make their Segra Stadium debut, and more!

To reserve your free ticket to the event, please visit: https://mlb.tickets.com/?orgId=53352&agency=MILB_MPV&eventId=18875

For more information about the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.