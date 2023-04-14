Pelicans Fall Short to Hillcats 3-1 on Thursday

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell behind 2-1 in the series by dropping the third game 3-1 to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Thursday evening. The loss drops the Birds' record to 2-3, while the Hillcats improved to 3-3 on the year.

Myrtle Beach fell short by going just 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position at the plate. Felix Stevens (2-4, HR, RBI) hit a solo inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning for the lone run of the game. Christian Franklin (2-4, 2 2B) improved his hitting streak to four with a pair of doubles.

Only three pitchers were used by the Pelicans as starter Grant Kipp (0-2) took the loss with three earned runs in his 3 2/3 innings of work. Kipp walked three and allowed five hits, including a home run while striking out two. Reliever Marino Santy pitched three scoreless frames with just one hit allowed and three walks with four strikeouts.

It was a collective effort for the Hillcats as all seven of their hits came from seven different players. Jose Devers (1-2, HR, RBI, 2 BB) hit a solo home run in the second off Kipp. Juan Benjamin (1-4, RBI) and Maick Collado (0-3, RBI) provided the other runs for Lynchburg.

In his second start of the year, Parker Messick (1-0) went six innings with just one run allowed and three hits while striking out five to earn the win. Juan Zapata was the only pitcher out of the bullpen with three shutout innings in relief and four hits allowed with one walk to take the save.

It was a busy second inning for Lynchburg with two of their three runs being scored in the inning. Guy Lipscomb drew a lead-off walk and later moved to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch by Kipp. Collado followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Lipscomb. With one out and nobody on, Devers hit his first home run of the season to left field to put the Hillcats on top 2-0.

The final run for Lynchburg came in the very next inning as Benjamin lined an RBI single to right with runners on first and second to extend the lead to 3-0.

A funky play led to the only run for the Pelicans as Stevens hit his second home run of the season on an inside-the-park job in the top of the fifth. His hit went to the right field wall as Stevens touched every bag to cut the deficit to two.

The Pelicans would threaten by putting runners in scoring position in the seventh and eighth innings but failed to bring anybody home.

Game four of the series is slated for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Lynchburg.

