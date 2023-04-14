Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP David Sandlin (0-0, 1.93 ERA) is set to start for Columbia and righty Trevor Martin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the hill for Charleston.

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

COLUMBIA THROWS TWO HITTER IN 7-0 WIN: Fireflies pitching took care of business in Charleston, spinning a combined two hitter, earning their first shutout of the season in a 7-0 victory over the RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Shane Panzini was impeccable for the Fireflies (1-2), spinning five scoreless frames while allowing only a single hit. He set the tone for Columbia's first shutout since August 20 of last season. Next, Cooper McKeehan (W, 1-0) worked a pair of scoreless innings to get the ball to John McMillon, who struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth. Finally, Oscar Rayo shut the door for Columbia with a scoreless ninth inning. The offense got started late, but once they got going, they scored in a hurry. After Jack Hartman (L, 0-1) walked the bases loaded to start the seventh, he issued a wild pitch that scored Lizandro Rodriguez to break the scoreless tie. Later, Roger Leyton grounded out to short to plate Brett Squires and give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead heading to the seventh inning stretch.

REACHING FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Last night, the Fireflies earned their first shutout since August 20, 2022. Returner John McMillon pitched in both of those games. The last time the Fireflies worked back-to-back shutouts was the second season in franchise history when the club shutout Augusta 6-0 April 9, 2017 and then blanked Hickory 3-0 April 10.

THROWING FIRE: Thursday night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022.

DANIEL DRIVE-IN: In his first two games of the 2022 season, Daniel Vazquez has driven in four RBI. In fact, he drove in all four of those runs in his first 11 innings of play this season. To put that into perspective, last season, it took Vazquez until his 14th game with the Fireflies to drive in his fourth run of the campaign. He didn't have a multi-RBI game until his 24th game of the season. The shortstop will be 19-years-old this entire season, so he is still over two years younger than the average player in the Carolina League.

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Although not an official stat, outfielder Erick Peña has pulled a homer foul of the right field pole in each of the first two games this season. Pena hit his first homer of 2022 on Opening Night.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first three games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only a single run in 14.2 innings of work (0.61 ERA). The run includes the last 10 innings without allowing a run to score. They've also punched out a combined 17 opposing hitters. The bullpen's journey has been a bit more rocky, allowing 12 runs in their first 12.1 innings (8.76 ERA). Tonight David Sandlin will be the first Fireflies pitcher to work his second game of the season.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: Last year, the Fireflies came as close as they ever have to a playoff berth. In the second half of the campaign, Columbia led the charge for nearly a month and weren't eliminated until the fourth-to-last game of the season. With 20 returners from the last two seasons, there's a chance Columbia has a second chase to the post-season that can begin today.

