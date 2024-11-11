Seven Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for November FIFA Window

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Seven Atlanta United players have received call-ups from their respective national teams with Luis Abram, Luke Brennan, Stian Gregersen, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Efrain Morales and Bartosz Slisz taking part in the Nov. 11-19 FIFA window.

All players will return ahead of Atlanta's match against Orlando City SC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Inter&Co Stadium (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Abram was called up to join Peru for a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL. Peru will host Chile on Nov. 19 before traveling to face Argentina on Nov. 19. The defender has earned 44 caps and scored one goal with Peru since his debut in 2016.

Brennan was named to the U.S. Under-20 Men's Youth National Team for a training camp in Marbella, Spain from Nov. 11-19. The U.S. U-20s will face Korea Republic on Nov. 16 and France on Nov. 18. The winger made his first two appearances for the U-20 side during the October FIFA window.

Gregersen joins Norway for a pair of UEFA Nations League matches at Slovenia on Nov. 14 and at home against Kazakhstan on Nov. 17. The 29-year-old center back has made eight appearances for Norway since his debut on March 27, 2021.

Lobjanidze returns to the Georgian National Team for two UEFA Nations League matches at home against Ukraine on Nov. 16 and at Czechia on Nov. 19. The winger has tallied 37 caps for Georgia and has scored three goals since his international debut in 2017, most recently representing Georgia at the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Miranchuk joins Russia for a pair of home international friendlies against Brunei on Nov. 15 and Syria on Nov. 19. Miranchuk has made 45 appearances and scored seven goals since his debut on June 7, 2015.

Morales earned his first call-up to Bolivia's senior national team after previously making six appearances for the nation's U-20 side. Morales, 20, and Bolivia will play a pair of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers in CONMEBOL, at Ecuador on Nov. 14 and at home against Paraguay on Nov. 19.

Slisz will join Poland for two UEFA Nations League matches at Portugal on Nov. 15 and at home against Scotland on Nov. 18. The defensive midfielder has totaled 13 senior caps with Poland since 2021.

