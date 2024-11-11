San Diego FC Kicks off Season of Giving Campaign with Holiday Supply Drive

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club is launching a Season of Giving month-long campaign with several opportunities for SDFC staff and fans to get involved in events that look to give back to the San Diego communities.

Fans are invited to drop off new and unwrapped toys and family supplies like shoes, blankets, books, diapers, hygiene items, etc. at Eighteen Threads during a donation window running from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11. Donors will get a 10% off in-store coupon with their donation drop-off at Eighteen Threads and are eligible to 'Enter to Win' a 2025 SDFC inaugural season jersey.

San Diego FC's Season of Giving will culminate with distribution events on December 11 for Armed Services YMCA & Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego and on December 14 for the Chicano Federation.

Additional SDFC events and Season of Giving opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

