LA Galaxy Donate $10,000 to American Red Cross in Support of Ventura County First Responders and Fire Relief Efforts

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross, with a specific focus on supporting relief efforts for victims of the Mountain Fire currently impacting Ventura County. The LA Galaxy own Ventura County FC (VCFC), the home of the Club's second team, formerly known as LA Galaxy II. In addition to the donation, members of VCFC are actively visiting evacuation zones and shelters to assist those in need by providing water, food and other resources.

The LA Galaxy's MLS NEXT Pro Club moved to compete as VCFC in March 2024, as part of a collaborative effort between LA Galaxy and Oak Sports Holding to broaden and deepen the presence of soccer in the Central Coast communities of southern California, including Oxnard, Camarillo, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and other surrounding cities. As Ventura County's newest professional sports team, the group feels a strong connection to the surrounding communities and the people in the area.

"In times of crisis, it is our collective responsibility to come together and support those who are affected," said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. "We are proud to contribute to the fire relief efforts and stand with the communities impacted by these devastating fires. Our thoughts are with all those affected, and we hope our donation can provide some relief as we work together to rebuild and recover."

VCFC plays their home matches at California Lutheran University. AEG, the LA Galaxy's ownership group, retains ownership of the MLS NEXT Pro club, with VCFC's soccer operations led by the LA Galaxy under the direction of LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz and certain commercial operations managed by Mark Noorzai of Oak Sports Holding.

"Ventura County is our home, and we are committed to being good neighbors and responsible stewards of the area," said Mark Noorzai of Oak Sports Holding. "Our staff has found comfort in helping locally and this donation will help us and the American Red Cross continue those efforts."

For fans interested in donating to American Red Cross to support their Mountain Fire victim relief efforts, more details can be found at www.redcross.org.

