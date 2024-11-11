Called Up: Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Ahead of the upcoming FIFA international window, four Inter Miami CF players have been called up to represent their national teams. These players will be competing in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

Let's take a look at the players called to action and their upcoming matches on the world stage from November 11 to 21.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set to represent Argentina in the team's upcoming CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Argentina and Messi are set to meet Paraguay, in a matchup also featuring Inter Miami teammate Diego Gómez, in Asunción, Paraguay on Thursday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and against Peru at home in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, November 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Messi holds the all-time scoring record with 34 goals in 67 appearances in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers and aims to increase his tally during this international break.

Diego Gómez - Paraguay

Gómez will represent Paraguay in their upcoming CONMEBOL qualifiers. His impactful contributions with the Club this season have highlighted the value of the Paraguayan, and he will join coach Gustavo Alfaro's roster, who remains unbeaten since taking over La Albirroja.

Gómez, regularly called up since his stellar performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this past summer, already has one goal in six senior appearances and will look to make another impact for Los Guaraníes. Paraguay and the midfielder are set to face Messi's Argentina at home in Asunción on Thursday, November 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET and visit Bolivia in La Paz, Bolivia on Tuesday, November 19, at 3 p.m. ET.

Leonardo Campana - Ecuador

The Club's second all-time top scorer has received his second consecutive call-up for Ecuador and will be available to represent his nation in their next CONMEBOL qualifiers.

La Tri and Campana host Bolivia in Guayaquil on Thursday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET, before playing on the road against Colombia in Barranquilla, Colombia on Tuesday, November 19, at 6 p.m. ET.

Benjamin Cremaschi - U-20 USMYNT

Benjamin Cremaschi has been called up to the U-20 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for training camp and friendly matches in Marbella, Spain. The youth team will face the U-20 squads of South Korea and France on Saturday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 19, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.