Five Points: Survive and Advance

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded a memorable penalty shootout win against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Mitja Ilenič's game-winning penalty set City up with a Conference Semifinal against the Red Bulls.

Here are Five Points from the game...

Survive & Advance

It would always take a lot for City to shut out Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

Pat Noonan's side found the net in 12 of their 17 home games during the regular season.

The defensive effort from City to keep Cincy scoreless on Saturday was heroic. They did their best to limit Noonan's side to shots from range, and when the hosts managed to engineer a good look at goal - through Luca Orellano - Freese was in the way to stop them.

Nick Cushing said earlier in the week that Game 3 felt more like the playoff football he had become accustomed to because it was decided on the night. Win and advance, lose and go out.

Much of this season for City has been about trying to improve their road form from 2023. They achieved that goal during the regular season, and while there were setbacks along the way, it was from those disappointments that they grew.

Heading into this series, City knew they would need to claim at least one victory at TQL Stadium, and while Cushing admitted afterward he'd have preferred it came during the 90 minutes, the primary goal was always to make it to the next stage of the playoffs.

Shot-stopper

On a night of tight margins - and with penalties a possibility - City knew they may need to lean on their goalkeeper.

Freese's ridiculous first save to deny Orellano was followed up by three great penalty saves in the shootout. Every time City needed the shot-stopper to step up, he did.

"He's a machine," Mitja Ilenič said after the game.

Freese has been a huge presence for City in 2024, and Cushing confirmed that Freese is a growing vocal presence in the locker room. Having that type of character between the posts is vital for a team with City's aspirations, and he showed just why in Cincinnati.

Penalties

It is often considered the cruelest way to decide a game.

One moment, decided by one shot, twelve yards from goal. The posts seem narrower, the goalkeeper seems bigger, and the ball feels heavier. It takes courage to step up, and New York had that in spades on Saturday.

Facing Cincinnati's supporters' section - The Bailey - only heightened the intensity and pressure. A battle of nerves at its core, when it mattered most, City held theirs to claim a famous victory. Mitja Ilenič's penalty - and cheeky smirk during his walk up - was a brilliant moment that etched his name into Club folklore. To keep his nerve at such a tense moment was a testament to his mentality and confidence.

"It's not about me, it's about the team," Ilenič said after the game. "It feels good. It's just crazy scenes, to be honest, it's the first time in my life something like this happened."

Pressure

"I was 40 this morning, I feel 60 now," Nick Cushing joked after the game.

City's head coach started the day by celebrating his birthday and what better present than a famous win at TQL Stadium?

Cushing was full of praise for his players and their ability to handle the pressure and not fold. Playoff football is a battle of fine margins between teams operating at the highest level. TQL Stadium is a difficult place to go at any point in the season, and with the playoff series on the line things only ramped up a few notches.

City handled the pressure, played the game in front of them, and battled for a decisive victory in the series. Saturday's win wasn't the perfect performance, but it was the perfect present for Cushing, who celebrated his birthday the same day.

Thank You

One of the impressive intangibles about City's performance on Saturday was the togetherness.

Players covered for each other, they battled together, and ultimately left with a big win. That sense of unity was central in getting the team through the challenge that is FC Cincinnati. That sense of team spirit carried through into the away end where you made yourselves heard.

Whether back in New York or at TQL Stadium, you provide this team a boost with your passionate support. The players will need that again in the next round, but for now, it is about us all celebrating the achievement of reaching the Conference Semifinal.

