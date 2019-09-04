Serrano Takes Home Pitcher of the Week

OGDEN, UT - Elio Serrano has been named the Pioneer League's Pitcher of the Week for August 26-September 2, Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday.

The 21-year-old right hander pitched twice during the week, though only one of those counted - his start on Sunday, September 2, at the Orem Owlz. In that outing, Serrano helped the Raptors bounce back from an 18-5 drilling the night before with seven strong innings. Serrano allowed only two hits - the first coming in the sixth inning - and one run on a solo home run leading off the seventh. He struck out seven and issued just one walk in picking up his fifth win of the season against no losses.

In the midst of that week, Serrano also completed his start from the game suspended on August 20, in Colorado Springs. The performance counts toward the date the game began, but Serrano still turned in five innings with two runs allowed and three strikeouts to put an official eight innings on the books for that start.

"We're really happy for Elio," said Raptors manager Austin Chubb. "It was nice to see him and (catcher) Wladimir Chalo, both Venezuelans, working together. He utilized his changeup, got some empty swings early in counts, and then attacked with his fastball. He's been really good the second half."

"Not only his preparation, but also his competitive nature has propelled him to the point he's at right now," said pitching coach Dean Stiles. "If he continues with that same mentality, I see lots of good things in the future for him."

For the season, Serrano is 5-0 with a 3.47 ERA in 12 starts over 13 appearances. He has struck out 64 batters and walked 15 in 59.2 innings pitched.

The honor is the seventh of the season for Raptors players, marking the most for Ogden in a single season going back to at least 2008 (before that, online records for Player and Pitcher of the Week are not readily available).

The Raptors finish their regular-season home schedule with games Wednesday and Thursday, September 4 and 5, against the Orem Owlz. The 2019 regular season continues through Saturday, September 7, and the playoff begin the next day with Ogden visiting the Grand Junction Rockies.

