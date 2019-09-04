Chukars Drop Bomb on Osprey

September 4, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - After a night where they managed just two hits, the Chukars responded in a big way in their final game against Missoula in 2019. The Chukars bashed out a season high 19 runs on 16 hits, scoring 13 combined in the first two innings. Anthony Veneziano pitched five shutout innings to earn his third win, as the Chukars blasted Missoula 19-3. Idaho Falls finishes their regular season series with the Osprey with a 10-10 record.

The Chukars started the first inning with an big statement offensively. Clay Dungan with one out recorded an infield single, and Travis Jones immediately followed with an RBI double. Rhett Aplin then walked, and with two out, Tyler Tolbert tripled to right, making it 3-0 Chukars. Ismaldo Rodriguez then followed with the most impressive feat of all, an inside the park home run to left that made it 5-0.

In the second inning, the Chukars drew three straight one out walks, ending the night for Osprey starter Pedro Zorrilla. Aplin hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0, and after Juan Carlos Negret walked to reload the bases, Tolbert singled home a pair. Rodriguez then followed with an RBI single, and Stephan Vidal then doubled home two runs, and Tyler James then followed with an RBI triple. Jose Marquez then singled home the final run of the inning, making it 13-0 Chukars after two innings.

The Chukars scored an additional run in the fifth inning on an Aplin single, and then scored five more in the seventh inning, highlighted by a two run homer by Jones and a three run homer by Rodriguez. Rodriguez finished with a career high six RBI, the only Chukar to drive in six in a game this season.

Tolbert finished with a 3 for 5 night with 4 RBI, the first time he has driven in four runs in a game in his professional career. Veneziano earned his third professional win, completing five innings for the second time in as many starts against Missoula.

Tomorrow the Chukars open up their final series of the regular season against the Great Falls Voyagers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM, and tickets are still available by visiting ifchukars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.