Pitching Key in Owlz 3-1 Win

(Ogden, UT) - Kelvin Moncion, Jacob Voss, and Darrien Williams combined to hold the Ogden Raptors (52-21) to just three hits in an Orem Owlz (29-44) 3-1 win on Wednesday night at Lindquist Field.

Ogden opened the scoring for the fourth consecutive game. After Kelvin Moncion retired the first two batters he faced, Andy Pages launched a solo homer to center, giving the Raptors a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

D'Shawn Knowles answered Pages' homer with one his own in the third inning, tying the game at one. After Jose Guzman and Morgan McCullough both singled, Jose Verrier dropped in a single to score Guzman, giving the Owlz a 2-1 lead. The Owlz added to their lead in the fourth inning. Anthony Mulrine blasted a solo home run to right-center, his fifth of the season, extending the Owlz lead to 3-1.

Neither team would score another run as Owlz relievers Jacob Voss and Darrien Williams combined to strikeout 10 batters over the next four innings as the Owlz went on to win 3-1, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Owlz will play their final road game of the season on Thursday night as they take on the Ogden Raptors in the series finale.

