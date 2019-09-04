Osprey Pitching Re-Writes PBL Team Strikeout Record

The Missoula Osprey struck out 13 batters Tuesday night, racking their total to 739 in the 2019 season. With four games yet to play in the regular season, the Osprey surpassed their 2011 Pioneer League record of 738 team strikeouts.

In 72 games, the Osprey have only allowed 212 walks, third-lowest in the Pioneer League, with an average of ten strikeouts and three walks per game.

An upcoming, four-game series begins in Billings Wednesday night decides the North Division champion in the second half, first pitch at Dehler Park scheduled for 6:35 pm MDT.

