GJ Wins Fourth Straight; Clinches Playoff Berth

In addition to clinching a spot in the postseason on Tuesday, the Rockies defeated the Vibes for their tenth win in their last eleven games with a 7-5 final at UCHealth Park.

After Colin Simpson advanced home on Todd Isaac's steal of second in the second, Grand Junction jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to five in the top of the third off that included RBI singles from Simpson, Isaacs, and Ronaiker Palma.

However, the Vibes would respond in the bottom half on Arbert Cipion's two-run inside-the-park home run and then with one run in both the fourth and fifth, including a Nick Egnatuk run-scoring double, to make it 6-4 heading to the sixth. In that inning, the Rox got their seventh tally on another hit from Palma-this time an RBI double off of Arman Sabouri.

Although Rocky Mountain got a run on his error in the bottom of the seventh, Blair Calvo teamed with Anderson Pilar and Juan Mejia to earn two holds and a save respectively to tie-down the "W".

With his tenth five-plus inning start of the year, Anderson Amarista earned his fifth win of the season by allowing three earned and striking out five while Michele Vassalotti's start finished as his campaign's second shortest and yielded the loss in 2.2 innings.

Junction will take on the Vibes tomorrow for game two of the five-game series and then is tentatively scheduled to take on the Ogden Raptors in game one of the Pioneer League South Championship at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Suplizio Field.

