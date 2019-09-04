Raptors' Dozen Does in Owlz

OGDEN, UT - After two consecutive one-run escapes over the Orem Owlz, the Ogden Raptors decided to try something different.

Tuesday night at Lindquist Field, the Raptors were on fire at the plate, made the plays in the field and avoided trouble on the mound to turn in a 12-0 victory, their third-straight to start the stretch of eight games against the Owlz to finish the season.

Despite striking out 15 times, Raptors batters made enough hard contact to compile six extra-base hits among their 10 safeties on the day.

The highlight of the night was an inside-the-park home run by Ismael Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara stepped in with two out and two on and smashed a fly ball off the brick wall in left-center. It kicked past the Orem center fielder and back into straightaway center, allowing speedy Alcantara to sprint all the way around without a throw.

After the Owlz starter struck out the side in order in the first and whiffed the first hitter of the second, the Raptors began to have things go their way. Jorbit Vivas took a four-pitch walk and Alcantara singled to left. A ground ball by Andrew Shaps appeared to be a tailor-made inning-ending double-play ball, but it went through the legs of Orem's second baseman to score Vivas. Ramon Rodriguez then lined a single to right to plate Alcantara for a 2-0 lead.

Three more runs scored in the third, as Vivas drove in two with a bases-loaded double and Shaps beat out a potential double play to drive in another.

In the fifth, Vivas singled and stole second before Alcantara doubled him in.

Andy Pages start the sixth-inning rally with a double, and Zac Ching drew a walk. After a groundout moved both up a base, Imanol Vargas reached on an error and Vivas singled, scoring the pair in front of Alcantara's jaunt.

The Raptors added their final run in the eighth on consecutive doubles by Vargas and Vivas.

On the mound, Antonio Hernandez bounced back from a rough start against Rocky Mountain with five shutout innings, two hits allowed and seven strikeouts. Ching helped Hernandez by starting a double play on a hot shot after a leadoff hit in the fifth.

Adolfo Ramirez, Drew Finley, Jeisson Cabrera and Jacob Cantleberry all tossed scoreless innings out of the bullpen to complete the shutout.

The third game of the four-game series in Ogden between the Raptors and Owlz is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

