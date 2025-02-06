Serrano, LouCity Agree to New Multi-Year Contract

Louisville City FC has signed 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year finalist Ray Serrano to a new multi-year contract on the heels of a breakout season.

The 22-year-old Serrano, whose deal is pending league and federation approval, numbered 13 goal contributions and appeared in every game in 2024 as LouCity raised its first Players' Shield, awarded for a regular season title.

"We are thrilled to sign Ray to a new contract," said coach Danny Cruz. "Throughout his time here, I have continued to watch him grow both on and off the field. He is one of the brightest young talents in this league, and I am looking forward to seeing him push to be the best player he can be."

From Moses Lake, Washington, Serrano is entering his fourth season for LouCity in 2025 and eighth overall as a professional having first signed with his home state Seattle Sounders organization in 2018 at age 15.

Serrano tallied a career-high eight goals to go with five assists last year, all after going without a single goal in 2023. His 15 big chances created tied for third in the league, and his American Soccer Analysis' Goals Added metric measured at +9.5, highest of any LouCity player.

The dynamic wide threat arrived to Louisville in 2022 after four years with the Sounders, where he featured for their feeder team, the Tacoma Defiance.

"I'm excited to sign a new contract with such an amazing club like Louisville City," Serrano said. "My time in Louisville has allowed me to develop as a player on and off the pitch, and I wouldn't want to be doing that anywhere else in the USL Championship. What I am most excited for is to return to Lynn Family Stadium, playing in front of the great crowds we're blessed to have every game. We've won some silverware during my time here, and I can't wait to lift more - hopefully bringing home another USL Championship trophy to Louisville."

Serrano returns to a LouCity attacking corps that's both crowded and talented. City netted a club-record 86 goals in 2024 and has back from that group all but one contributor, former leading scorer Wilson Harris. Veteran Brian Ownby also returns from season-long injury, and nine-goal scorer Jansen Wilson is expected play farther up the field after a stellar rookie campaign.

As a result, City again carries high expectations into a new season opening in March. Season, group and premium tickets are available now at LouCity.com. Fans can also call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to reach a ticket representative.

