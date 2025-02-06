Miami FC Announces the Signing of Midfielder Diego Mercado

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of defensive midfielder Diego Mercado.

Mercado signs with Miami FC following his 2024 campaign with Argentina's Club Ferro Carril Oeste. Mercado was developed through the Boca Juniors youth system before making his professional debut with CA Independiente where he spent 3 seasons.

The 28-year-old from Buenos Aires continued his career in the top-level Primera División with three seasons for CA Huracán before eventually landing at Ferro.

"I am thrilled to be part of Miami FC and begin this new journey. I'm looking forward to playing and giving my best in every match," said Mercado. "I hope to bring my best version to the 305 and give our fans a successful 2025 season!"

The midfielder joins Miami FC ahead of the 2025 season, preparing to make his USL Championship debut in South Florida.

2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!

United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 6, 2025

