Hounds Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC unveiled its 2025 Promotional Schedule this afternoon, continuing the team's commitment to creating an unforgettable entertainment experience for all at Highmark Stadium around the centerpiece of the Hounds' USL Championship action.

This year's 17-match home schedule will feature many of the staple promotions Hounds fans have come to love, such as fireworks nights, postgame concerts, celebrity appearances and unique giveaways. In addition to those experiences, every game will feature the Hounds' on-field autograph session, bringing fans young and old closer to their favorite players.

Single-game tickets for 2025 will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., so fans can start planning their nights out at Highmark Stadium to be part of a season filled with excitement and unmatched value. Highlighting this year's promotions:

Fireworks Frenzy - Join us on the field after the match for four dazzling postgame fireworks shows, starting with the season's home opener March 22 against Hartford Athletic. The pyrotechnic fun will also run on June 21, July 29 and Oct. 11, with the Downtown skyline providing the perfect backdrop.

$1 Beers and Bands - Start the pregame festivities early with the always-popular $1 Beer promotion from 5 p.m. until kickoff, and wind down with a live postgame concert on the field. May 31, June 28, Aug. 9 and Sept. 27 are the dates to mark for our fan-favorite beverage special.

FamFest - Bring the whole family on these dates with extra, interactive fun for our youngest fans. Mascot Mania returns on May 3, "Be Our Neighbor"/Changemakers Community Impact Night falls on July 4, Touch-a-Truck comes to Highmark on July 13 and Community Heroes Night on Sept. 13.

Spotlight Series - Don't miss another great series of special celebrity guest and nationally touring entertainment acts. This year's goes lineup includes WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts on Aug. 16, actor Efren Ramirez (Pedro from "Napoleon Dynamite") on Aug. 2 and "Dance Moms" star Melissa Gisonikicking off the series on March 29. Highlighting the halftime show lineup is the high-energy performance of Bucket Ruckus, who will take the field at Highmark during the team's annual "White Aht Night" on June 7.

Several special giveaway nights add value to the schedule in 2025 and give fans a piece of their experience to take home. Leading the way is the Robbie Mertz Bobblehead promotion on July 13, celebrating the midfielder with more than 130 Hounds appearances and more goals than any other Pittsburgh-raised player in Hounds history. The giveaways start with the March 22 home opener with a special Eric Dick "Golden Glove" giveaway - a handy take-home oven mitt designed in the style of a goalkeeper glove signed by the reigning Championship Goalkeeper of the Year. Fans can also snag a limited-edition, Highmark Stadium-modeled coaster set to take home from the anticipated June 7 match vs. Detroit.

As always, the regular-season wraps up with the annual Fan Appreciation Night on Oct. 25, with bonus giveaways and special thanks for our dedicated supporters as they cheer the team toward an eighth consecutive USL Championship Playoff berth.

Promotional and Theme Nights are subject to change, and more will be added in the run-up to the 2025 season. Fans are able to purchase special Flex Packs with tickets for every game of the Fireworks, FamFest or $1 Beer series by using this new special offer available HERE.

Full-season tickets and additional multi-game Fan Flex Packs are also available now at riverhounds.com/tickets.

2025 Riverhounds SC Promotional Schedule

March 22 - Firework Frenzy; Eric Dick "Golden Glove" giveaway

March 29 - Spotlight Series: Melissa Gisoni

May 3 - FamFest: Mascot Mania

May 31 - $1 Beers and Bands; Military Appreciation Night

June 7 - "White Aht" & Stadium Coaster giveaway; Spotlight Series: Bucket Ruckus halftime show

June 21 - Firework Frenzy; Soccer is for Everyone Night

June 28 - $1 Beers and Bands; "Puttsburgh" Night

July 4 - FamFest: "Be Our Neighbor" Night & Changemakers

July 13 - FamFest: Touch-a-Truck; Robbie Mertz Bobblehead giveaway

July 29 - Firework Frenzy

Aug. 2 - Spotlight Series: Efren Ramirez

Aug. 9 - $1 Beers and Bands; Throwback Night

Aug. 16 - Spotlight Series: Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Sept. 13 - FamFest: Community Heroes; Wearable Flag giveaway

Sept. 27 - $1 Beers and Bands

Oct. 11 - Firework Frenzy; Kick Out Cancer Night

Oct. 25 - Fan Appreciation Night

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.