MBFC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has announced its preseason schedule ahead of the club's fourth campaign. The schedule includes three matches in Seaside and one competition away from home.

The Crisp-and-Kelp kick off their 2025 preseason on the road against Major League Soccer (MLS) side San Jose Earthquakes in a closed-door match on Saturday, February 1. A week later, Monterey Bay will take on CSUMB in another closed-door friendly. On Saturday, February 22, the Quakes' MLS NEXT Pro side The Town FC will visit Seaside for the second consecutive season. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. PT at Cardinale Stadium. This match will be open exclusively to 2025 season ticket holders and will be the fans' first peek at Monterey Bay's new-look squad. More details surrounding this STH-exclusive match and event will be made available soon.

Monterey Bay FC then wraps up the preseason as hosts to Sacramento Republic FC at Cardinale Stadium the following Saturday, March 1 at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets to this match will be on sale soon and will be available to all 2025 season ticket holders at a discounted rate.

2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Saturday, February 1 - MBFC at San Jose Earthquakes (closed-door)

Saturday, February 8 - MBFC vs CSUMB (closed-door)

Saturday, February 15 - TBD

Saturday, February 22 - MBFC vs The Town FC, 3pm PT, Cardinale Stadium

Saturday, March 1 - MBFC vs Sacramento Republic FC, 3pm PT, Cardinale Stadium

