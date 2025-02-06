Phoenix Rising Partners with Pivot Culinary

February 6, 2025

Phoenix Rising FC and Pivot Culinary Management are proud to announce a partnership that will fuel players with performance nutrition throughout the 2025 season. Recognizing the critical role that nutrition plays in elite athletic performance, Phoenix Rising has made a strategic shift in its approach for its players, selecting Pivot Culinary for its expertise in whole-food, scratch-kitchen nutrition designed to optimize professional athletic output.

This collaboration marks a new chapter for Phoenix Rising, particularly with the addition of the team's new head coach for the 2025 season. As the team embraces a new season of training and performance, nutrition is at the forefront. Pivot Culinary's commitment to high-quality, nutrient-dense meals aligns perfectly with the team's goals of enhancing endurance and overall player well-being.

"We're excited to partner with Pivot Culinary to support our players' performance," said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle. "Nutrition plays a vital role in an athlete's development and success, and with Pivot's expertise, we're ensuring our players are provided resources needed to perform at their best all season long."

Pivot Culinary, known for its innovative approach to food and nutrition for professional athletes, will craft tailored culinary options specifically designed for the physical demands of Phoenix Rising's professional soccer players.

"At Pivot Culinary, we understand that food is fuel," said Susan Wilcox, CEO of Pivot Culinary Management. "We are honored to work with Phoenix Rising and provide them with the fuel they require that not only tastes incredible but also enhances their athletes' ability to compete at the highest level. Our focus on sports nutrition ensures that every bite serves a purpose-and of course, we're always happy to serve Arizona's sports teams."

The partnership underscores Phoenix Rising's commitment to innovation and excellence both on and off the field. With a new coaching direction and an enhanced focus on holistic player development, the team is embracing the philosophy that peak performance starts with what's on the plate.

