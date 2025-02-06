MLS Alum Sebastian Anderson Joins Hartford Athletic

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that they have signed defender Sebastian Anderson for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Anderson, 22, is a tenacious, young right back, who brings MLS experience to the club. He was the youngest player to be signed by and debut for the Colorado Rapids in April 2019, at which point he was the youngest professional athlete in Denver. He found the back of the net for his first MLS goal against NYCFC in July of that season. Since his debut, Anderson has appeared in 22 MLS matches for the Rapids, accumulating 1131 minutes.

Anderson has spent the entirety of his professional career in Colorado, where he has appeared in a grand total of 77 games for the Rapids (MLS), Rapids 2 (MLSNP), and Colorado Springs Switchbacks (USLC). He was loaned to the Switchbacks in each of the four years from 2019 to 2022 where he recorded seven assists across 40 appearances. His four loans of varying lengths included two stints under Coach Brendan Burke, when the club reached Conference Quarterfinals in 2021 and the Conference Finals in 2022.

"It's very exciting to reunite with Sebastian," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He is a tactically adaptable and intelligent player with very good technical ability and he will be an impactful addition to our back line. Having a familiarity with his style and skills will make our planning, rapport, and execution that much stronger."

Anderson spent time with Colorado Rapids 2 in both 2022 and 2023, highlighted by an impressive 2023 campaign in which the team went 13-1-0 in his 14 appearances and reached the Western Conference Semifinals.

Internationally, Anderson has donned the red, white, and blue for the United States' U-17 and U-15 programs, including a spot on the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup squad. Earlier that year, he earned his U-17 cap at the 4 Nations Tournament in the Netherlands, en route to a 2-1 victory over Mexico. Anderson appeared in a number of tournaments for the Stars and Stripes as part of the U-15 team, including the 2017 Nike International Friendlies, the prestigious 2017 Torneo delle Nazioni tournament, and the 2017 Concacaf U-15 Boys' Championship, securing second place.

