Rowdies Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

February 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies confirmed the club's 2025 preseason schedule today, setting matches against competition from Major League Soccer, MLS Next Pro, USL League One, and the college ranks in preparation for the upcoming USL Championship season.

To kick off their slate of six preseason fixtures, the Rowdies will match up with MLS Next Pro side Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, February 8.

Following their bout against Philadelphia, the Rowdies have back-to-back meetings against MLS clubs. First up is a fixture against the New England Revolution on Tuesday, February 11. The Rowdies will then square with CF Montréal on Saturday, February 15 at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex in Auburndale, Fla., at 6pm ET.

On Wednesday, February 19 the Rowdies are set to face USL League One outfit South Georgia Tormenta FC. The match will serve as a preview for the meeting between the two clubs in this year's expanded USL Jägermeister Cup. The Rowdies will then match up with the University of South Florida on Saturday, February 22 before closing out the preseason with a bout against MLS Next Pro's Orlando City B on Friday, February 28.

All Rowdies preseason matches are closed to the public, with the exception of the match against CF Montréal on February 15. Seating for the match is limited and available to fans on a first come, first serve basis through Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.

The Rowdies will begin their ninth season in the USL Championship on Saturday, March 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET when they travel to face Las Vegas Lights FC. Tampa Bay will remain on the road through the first month of the season before their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium to face Loudoun United FC on Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

