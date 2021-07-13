Series Split Eludes Chihuahuas in 3-1 Loss

The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-1 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers won four of the six games in the series.

Oklahoma City's Matt Davidson hit two solo home runs Tuesday. Davidson now has six home runs in 14 games against the Chihuahuas in 2021. El Paso starter Jesse Scholtens took the loss after pitching six innings and allowing three earned runs. It was the third time this season Scholtens pitched six innings or more and allowed three runs or less against Oklahoma City but he was the losing pitcher all three times.

San Diego Padres player Austin Nola went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in his fifth MLB injury rehab game with the Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 07/13/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (32-28), El Paso (25-33)

Next Game: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (0-0, -.--) vs. Las Vegas RHP Daulton Jefferies (2-1, 5.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

