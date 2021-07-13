Las Vegas Aviators Host El Paso Chihuahuas in Six-Game Homestand from Thursday-Tuesday, July 15-20

July 13, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of a six-game homestand on Thursday, July 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. All games on the homestand will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The opener of the homestand on Thursday, July 15 will feature the sixth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition.

The Aviators, 29-30, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a six-game Northern Nevada road trip against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Tuesday, July 13.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday.

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, July 15: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, July 16: *Clear Tote Bags, presented by Credit One Bank, Red Rock Casino, Hotel & Spa, The Valley Health System, America First Credit Union, Pulte Homes

Saturday, July 17: *Aviators Socks, presented by Office USA

Tuesday, July 20: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), presented by Liuna

*first 2,000 fans

2021 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 30 dates, Las Vegas total is 189,187 (ranks 2nd in Triple-A West) for an average of 6,306 (50% capacity from May 6-11; May 20-25; 100% capacity began on June 10) with three sellouts. The Aviators season-high crowd was 10,190 (sellout) vs. Sacramento on July 3 and the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,841,132.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

El Paso's roster features three of the top 10 prospects in the Padres organization, according to _Baseball America_: Top prospect: left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore; catcher Luis Campusano (No. 3) and infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano (No. 9). In addition, outfielder Patrick Kivlehan was a member of the Las Vegas 51s in 2018.

Copa de la Diversión, MiLB's season-long "Fun Cup" celebration of Hispanic communities across the baseball landscape, returns in 2021 with its most packed itinerary yet. Nearly two-thirds of Minor League teams will participate in the initiative this year (65.8%, 79 of 120 teams) -- the largest percentage of clubs in the five-year history of the program -- and the logos, uniforms and identities are as vibrant than ever.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): The Aviators will transform to Reyes de Plata and will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series that took place during the 2019 campaign. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in the then- 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season.

Following an off-day on Wednesday, July 21, the Aviators will embark on a six-game road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will run from Thursday-Tuesday, July 22-27.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on Raider Nation Radio AM 920, which will carry live all 120 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 21st season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Individual Game Tickets: Aviators tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.