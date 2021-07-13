Aces Top Aviators Behind Three RBIs Each from Beer, Ramos

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces topped the Las Vegas Aviators tonight 7-5, behind six combined RBIs from Seth Beer and Henry Ramos. The duo plated three a piece, and Humberto Castellanos earned his third win of the season behind five innings, with three runs allowed.

Neither team waited long to get the offense going, with Las Vegas scoring on a solo homer in the first inning.

Reno bounced right back in the bottom half of the inning, driving a double into the right-center field gap to score two and take a 2-1 lead. The double was Beer's 22nd of the season, leading the Triple-A West.

Beer's two RBIs moved his season total to 35, second on the team behind Drew Ellis' 41.

Las Vegas countered again in the top of the second, scoring two to make it a 3-2 Aviators lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Aces retook the lead off of a two-run single from Henry Ramos. Ramos scored Ellis and Jamie Ritchie to make it 4-3.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Reno tallied another pair of runs to make it a 6-3 ballgame. This time it came off the bat of Camden Duzenack, singling to score Christian Lopes. The second run came from Ramos, driving in Ritchie again.

Ramos' third RBI moved his season total to 28, third-most on the team.

Vegas countered with a fourth run in the top of the sixth to make it 6-4.

In the sixth, Beer drove in another RBI to bring his game total to three. The single plated Ritchie, making it 7-4 and giving Ritchie his second run scored of the game.

The Aviators tacked on another in the seventh to make it 7-5, but the Reno bullpen closed down the final two innings.

Chester Pimentel pitched a perfect eighth, and Miguel Aguilar closed down the ninth for his 10th save of the season in as many tries.

