Skeeters Close out Homestand with 3-1 Win over Tacoma

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters closed out their series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Right-hander Peter Solomon had his finest outing of the year, striking out eight batters and allowing just one run on one hit through a season-high seven innings. The seven innings were the most from a Skeeters starter this year. Solomon carried a no-hitter through six innings and received the winning decision.

Colton Shaver got the Skeeters on the board with a two-run opposite-field home run in the fifth, his fourth since joining the Skeeters.

Austin Pruitt and Ronel Blanco combined to throw two scoreless innings to finish out the game. Blanco notched his team-high ninth save of the season, which are also the third-most in Triple A West. Pruitt, who was making the seventh appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment, struck out two batters through his scoreless inning.

Bryan De La Cruz plated the final Skeeters run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. De La Cruz, who was robbed of a home run by Tacoma center fielder Dillon Thomas in the fourth inning, has driven in 12 runs over his last 11 games.

Jake Hager came around to score on a wild pitch in the sixth inning for Tacoma's only run of the evening.

Following a Wednesday off day, the Skeeters will begin a six-game series on the road against the Albuquerque Isotopes, beginning at 7:35 p.m. CT on Thursday.

