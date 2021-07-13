Aces Notes

Silver Linings Playbook:

The Reno Aces snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday night.

Henry Ramos and Seth Beer combined for five of the team's seven RBIs while racking up two hits apiece. Beer also smacked his Triple-A West-leading 22 double of the season with a two-run, two-bagger in the bottom of the first.

The Aces' first baseman along with Christian Lopes and Jamie Ritchie each extended their respective hitting streaks to four.

Humberto Castellanos picked up the win against the team from Summerlin, going five innings off the bump and allowing three runs on six hits with a trio of strikeouts.

Miguel Aguilar continued to shut down the opposition in the ninth, picking up his 10th save of the season in a near-perfect inning of work. Aguilar struck out two of the four batters he faced while allowing just one hit in the final frame.

Failure to Launch:

Six current Aces have recorded at least 10 hits against the Aviators this season with Drew Ellis pacing the club with 19. Camden Duzenack sits right behind Ellis with 17 hits while also leading all current players with five home runs, 11 RBIs and a .531 batting average.

12 of the Oakland Athletics' top-30 prospects are currently on the Aviators' active roster, including No. 2 ranked A.J. Puk. The 26-year-old has battled the Aces this season, allowing seven runs on 11 hits in eight innings of work across four relief appearances.

Cody Thomas has been the Aviators' top hitter against the Aces this season, going 19-for-53 at the dish with a team-high 16 RBIs and six home runs, two of which came on Friday night.

Jesus Luzardo will make his second start of the series opposite Humberto Mejia. The duo dueled on the mound in the series opener, with the Aces coming out on top, 1-0. Luzardo tossed 4.2 innings and struck out four batters while allowing the only run to cross on a sacrifice fly.

The Aviators rank second in Triple-A with 408 runs scored and third with 585 hits. Las Vegas' pitching staff has been battered through 59 games, allowing the most runs in Triple-A with 423 while holding a tie with Albuquerque for the worst ERA at 6.58.

The Comebacks:

The Aces dominate late in games, posting stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later with a Triple-A-leading .313 batting average, 168 runs, 215 hits, 37 home runs and 41 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 168 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 33 more runs than second-best Carolina with 135.

Ritchie and Beer have been hot in the late innings, combining for 43 hits in 123 at-bats (.349) to go along with 30 RBIs and 40 runs scored. Beer's 24 hits and 23 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard while Ritchie sits behind the first baseman with a third-best mark of 17 runs scored.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .308 batting average, 173 runs scored and 250 hits.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces are batting .320 with a MiLB-leading 64 runs scored.

Lalli's squad reclaimed its top spot in Minor League Baseball with 46 runs scored in the ninth inning while boasting a second-best .332 batting average, trailing only Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.338). Reno's 46 tallies in the final frame sit just behind the Houston Astros with 47, five of which came in Houston's 8-7 comeback win over the Yankees on Saturday.

The A-Team:

The Aces' bats remain atop of professional baseball with a .294 batting average, sitting two points ahead of second-best Sacramento (.292).

Reno fell back into second place in the Minors with 435 runs scored, sitting three runs behind the Tampa Tarpons (438).

Drew Ellis sits just behind his fellow corner infielder, Beer, with 19 doubles, good for third in Triple-A. The Aces' cornermen moved into a tie for sixth place at MiLB's top level with 30 extra-base hits. In games the Ellis hits a home run, Reno holds a 6-3 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A with a .365 batting average and a .488 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds a 6-2 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 15-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

Manager Blake Lalli returns from Colorado after serving as the bench coach for the National League team in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. The NL defeated the American League, 8-3, with one of the runs coming on a pinch-hit, solo home run by Mets' prospect Francisco Alvarez. D-Backs' No. 4 prospect Alek Thomas went 0-for-2 on Sunday.

