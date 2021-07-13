Margaritaville, Military Appreciation Nights to Star in Aces' August Promotions

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces to host Margaritaville and Military Appreciation Nights as part of August's feature promotions at Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available on RenoAces.com, by calling (775) 334-7000 or texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Aces will go down to Margaritaville, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union and KOLO 8 News Now, in its ode to legendary singer Jimmy Buffett on Saturday, Aug. 7, with an Aces Bucket Hat giveaway, presented by GNCU, available to fans at the gates on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Attendees can also package their tickets with a limited edition Aces Hawaiian shirt for just $35 per package. Along with the bucket hats, fans will get a full Margaritaville experience with specialty food and beverage options such as "Margarita Burger", "Island Tots", "Tequila Lime Chicken Sliders" and Margarita specials.

The club will also be wearing a Hawaiian-shirt-inspired jersey for the game and will be auctioned off via Livesource for charity.

"As we continue to roll both on and off the field with Aceball this season, we know that the August promotional calendar will give all fans something to be excited about," Aces President Eric Edelstein said. "Greater Nevada Field will continue to be the place to be all summer long in Northern Nevada."

Following Margaritaville to kick off August's promotions, the Aces will welcome all current and former frontline fighters to the field for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Silver State International & Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, KOH AM 780 and KOLO 8 News Now, on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The evening will feature a Kevin Cron Tank bobblehead giveaway with limited quantities available for fans at the gate. A pregame collaboration with Rescue 22, a local non-profit organization dedicated to pairing service members with emotional support animals, will take place on-field so all attendees are encouraged to arrive early. During the contest, the Aces and the Sierra Nevada Vietnam Veterans 989 Chapter will hold a re-dedication ceremony for our Prisoner of War chair. The evening dedicated to our brave soldiers will also feature a postgame fireworks display.

Reno will sport a special Camo-based jersey for Military Appreciation Night and will also be auctioned off for charity through Livesource. Any active military members can buy discounted tickets.

Biggest Little City Sundays, where the team dons their red alternate BLC 'City Pride' caps, are set to continue next month and will be featured twice, Aug. 8 against Tacoma and Aug. 29 versus Sacramento.

Our K-9 fans will be welcomed to the stadium once again on Monday, Aug. 9, as part of the team's Dog Days of Summer. The first Monday of each month allows fans the opportunity to bring their dogs to the park, vaccination paperwork is required. For more information, please click here.

Baseball Bingo has returned to Greater Nevada Field for every Monday home game. When in attendance, stop by section 104 to pick up your scorecard to play along during the game and win prizes.

Daily Deals will also be featured throughout the month. Every Monday is Military Monday, presented by 105.7 KOZZ, which offers buy-one-get-one-free tickets to all military and first responders. Each week also includes Taco Tuesday, presented by Alice 96.5, featuring two tacos for six dollars, or two and a beer for 10 dollars. Additionally, Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, Rock 104.5 and ESPN 94.5, offer two-buck Coors Lights drafts and four-dollar Aceball Ale drafts.

Weekend Daily Deals feature Firework Fridays, presented by Saint Mary's, My News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net, Super Saturdays' giveaways and Family Sundays, presented by 106.9 MoreFM, that offer one-dollar hot dogs.

