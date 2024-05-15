Series Finale in Fargo Rained Out

FARGO, N.D. - The Kansas City Monarchs' game with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Wednesday, May 15 has been rained out.

In accordance with league rules, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 19, the Monarchs' next scheduled game in Fargo.

Kansas City's next game is their home opener on Thursday from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. First pitch of the game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free Monarchs cap, courtesy of the Rotary Youth Camp.

