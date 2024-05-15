RedHawks-Monarchs Series Finale Postponed

FARGO - Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to continued rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 19, when Kansas City makes its return trip to Fargo. Game times are yet to be determined.

For questions on our rain exchange policy, visit our website: https://fmredhawks.com/newman-outdoor-field/rain-exchange-policy/

