RedHawks-Monarchs Series Finale Postponed
May 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Wednesday night's game against the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed due to continued rain and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 19, when Kansas City makes its return trip to Fargo. Game times are yet to be determined.
For questions on our rain exchange policy, visit our website: https://fmredhawks.com/newman-outdoor-field/rain-exchange-policy/
Check out the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 15, 2024
- Series Finale in Fargo Rained Out - Kansas City Monarchs
- RedHawks-Monarchs Series Finale Postponed - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Dominant Pitching Leads Cougars Past Canaries - Kane County Cougars
- Hadt, Rehwaldt Homer in Wednesday Setback - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Monarchs Partner with Security Bank of Kansas City - Kansas City Monarchs
- DockHounds Secure First Win of the Season - Lake Country DockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.