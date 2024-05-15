DockHounds Secure First Win of the Season

May 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The DockHounds earned their first victory of the season Monday night with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Dogs in the first matchup of a three-game series.

Despite early season offensive struggles and a 2-0 hole in the first inning, the DockHounds battled back and managed to jump out to an early 4-2 lead. A pair of runs in the first and the second inning were propelled by leadoff man Blake Tiberi going a perfect 3-3 from the plate, reaching base four times, and batting in two runs. Marcus Chiu and Justin Lavey also proved to be key contributors to Lake Country's production as the two infielders scored three of the squad's five runs.

On the mound, the pitching staff stood firm against a solid Chicago Dogs offense. The DockHounds pitching staff combined for 11 punchouts while limiting Chicago to just six hits and four walks. Snider earned the win in this contest with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.

The bullpen then managed to hold on to a tight lead throughout the later innings with effective appearances from Brody Rodning and Matt Mullenbach. After three scoreless innings from the Lake Country middle relievers, Alexis Rivero notched down the save to seal the deal.

John Swanda will take the mound for the DockHounds in game two of the series against the Dogs as Lake Country looks to continue its upward trend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 15, 2024

DockHounds Secure First Win of the Season - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.