Hadt, Rehwaldt Homer in Wednesday Setback

May 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Geneva, IL - Mike Hart and Josh Rehwaldt each smacked solo homeruns in the second inning Wednesday afternoon but Kane County responded with four unanswered runs to top the Birds 4-2 at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Sioux Falls' lead was short-lived as the Cougars struck twice in the bottom of the second inning, took the lead for good with an RBI single in the third and added a run in the seventh.

The Birds were limited to one hit over the final four innings as they dip to 3-2 overall. Hart collected three hits to lead the offensive effort while Spencer Sarringar added two.

Sioux Falls will look to avoid the series sweep as the three-game set wraps up Thursday at 6:35pm.

