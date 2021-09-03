September 3, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SMALL BALL WINS THE DAY - The Portland Sea Dogs took the second game of the series last night, 3-1 over New Hampshire. After a lead-off single by Ronaldo Hernandez in the fourth inning, Hudson Potts moved him to third on a deep double to rightfield. Nick Fraze then threw a wild pitch allowing Hernandez to score and the game was tied, 1-1. Roldani Baldwin popped up a sacrifice fly to centerfield scoring Potts and the Sea Dogs took the 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Portland struck again in the top of the sixth inning. Ryan Fitzgerald hit a groundball to the second baseman, Kevin Vicuna, but he committed the fielding error allowing Fitzgerald to reach. He then stole second, his fourth stolen base of the year. Jeisson Rosario singled him home, extending the Sea Dogs' lead 3-1.

11-GAME HITTING STREAK - Ronaldo Hernandez is currently on an eleven-game hitting streak. During that time he is batting .452 (19-for-42) with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI. He has also drawn one walk and has only struck out nine times. He has a .857 slugging percentage and 1.346 OPS.

WHAT DOES THE WEEKEND LOOK LIKE - The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will square off in a doubleheader this evening beginning at 5:35pm. It will then be a single game tomorrow, Saturday, September 4 at 7:05pm then another doubleheader on Sunday to finish the series. Sunday's twin bill will begin at 12:05pm and it will be the final time these two teams will see each other this season.

OTHER ACTIVE STREAKS - Rio Gomez and Joan Martinez continued their scoreless streaks last series. LHP Rio Gomez has not allowed a run in his last 13 appearances spanning 20.0 innings with only 11 hits and 22 strikeouts. RHP Joan Martinez has not allowed a run in his last eight games (10.1 innings) while allowing just four hits and striking out 13.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in fourth place in the Double-A Northeast League. The Akron RubberDucks are still in first place while the Somerset Patriots are in second (4.0 games out of first place) and the Bowie Baysox are in third (4.5 games out of first place). Portland is technically only 3.0 games out of a playoff spot.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Josh Winckowski will start game one for the Sea Dogs while RHP Victor Santos will start game two. Winckowski last appeared 8/28 vs Reading and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out eight. He has faced the Fisher Cats six times and is 0-1 with 3.82 ERA. Winckowski has pitched 30.2 innings allowing 17 runs (13 earned) on 32 hits while walking 12 and striking out 27. New Hampshire is batting .260 against him. Santos last pitched 8/26 vs Reading. He pitched 5.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out seven and it was first time facing his former team this season. Has faced the Fisher Cats once this season with Portland on 7/31. He earned his first win in the Boston Red Sox organization tossing 7.0 innings allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out five. He did not issue a walk

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.