Yard Goats to Host Yankees Affiliate Next Week Due to Flooding at Somerset, NJ Ballpark

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that it will host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, for three games next Tuesday, September 7th through Thursday, September 9th due to flooding from Hurricane Ida at Somerset's home ballpark in New Jersey. All three games will be played at 6:05 PM and tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Saturday, September 4th at 9 AM). This will be the first time the Yankees affiliate has visited Hartford since the opening homestand in May.

"We are happy to help the New York Yankees and Somerset Patriots by moving the games to Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "We are thinking about all the folks that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida and look forward to welcoming in our new guests for an additional three games next week."

