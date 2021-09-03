Patriots and Yard Goats to Move September 7th - 9th Games to Hartford

September 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats

(Somerset Patriots) Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ida in the Central New Jersey area, the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will play their home games scheduled from Tuesday, September 7th through Thursday, September 9th at Dunkin' Donuts Park, the home of the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

The location for the Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th games is still TBD, but the current plan is to return home to TD Bank Ballpark.

"Out of respect for our community, both teams' players and coaches, as well as the work that still needs to be done at home, we have decided with the Yard Goats, Major League Baseball, and the Yankees that the best course of action will be to move the games," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "We'd like to thank the Yard Goats ownership and management for helping us out during these difficult times. Our goal is to finish the series at home over the weekend when we are ready to re-open the ballpark in the cleanest and safest way possible."

Game times at Hartford will be 6:05 pm. Tickets will go on sale at 9:00 am on Friday, September 4th and are available at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

"We are happy to help the New York Yankees and Somerset Patriots by moving the games to Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "We are thinking about all the folks that have been impacted by Hurricane Ida and look forward to welcoming in our new guests for an additional three games next week."

Fans with tickets to the games previously scheduled at TD Bank Ballpark can redeem them for future home games this season (including potential playoffs) or any 2022 home game. Tickets can be redeemed at the ballpark beginning on Tuesday, September 7th. Group leaders will be contacted by their representative in regards to any events planned for the moved games. Season Ticket Holders will be contacted directly by our ticket office.

Like much of the surrounding area, TD Bank Ballpark was flooded from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The organization is working to get the playing field and ballpark back in game condition. More information regarding the series will be made available in the coming days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.