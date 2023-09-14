September 14, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 14, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS EXPLODE FOR SEASON-HIGH 16 RUNS The Sea Dogs beat the Yard Goats last night, 16-4. Kyle Datres put Hartford on the board with a solo homer in the top of the second. Portland took the lead with a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to record his seventh of the season. In the bottom of the third, the Sea Dogs brought five runs home to score. The scoring was kickstarted with a two-run double from Nathan Hickey (16) before a two-run double from Alex Binelas (18) would extend the 6-1 lead. Binelas stole third before scoring on an error to the catcher and Portland led 7-1. Jordan Beck hit a solo homer to left center field in the top of the fourth before a sacrifice fly from Braxton Fulford cut into the Portland lead. Portland scored four more in the bottom of the fourth highlighted by a double steal from Nick Yorke (17) and Roman Anthony (3). With Anthony stealing home, the Sea Dogs led 8-3. Hickey hit his second two-run double (17) of the day before an RBI double from Kyle Teel would bring him home to extend the 11-3 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Anthony hit a two-run double (4) before scoring on an RBI single from Chase Meidroth. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Teel would cap off the four-run fifth. Grant Lavigne hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to cut into the lead. Teel would complete the scoring on either side in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI groundout to record his third RBI of the day and Portland led 16-4.

TEEL ON A TEAR Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, made his Double-A debut in Reading last week and is currently batting .348 (7-20) with two doubles, 6 RBI, 6 BB, and a pair of stolen bases. Teel has recorded a hit in every game at the Double-A level, one of which was a multi-hit game, while also recording a pair of multi-RBI games. He currently has a .500 OBP. He went one-for-three with a walk and a stolen base in his Hadlock debut last night.

ROMAN ON A ROLL Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, was promoted to Double-A last week in Reading and is currently batting .292 (6-22) with a .407 OBP in six games with Portland. In the final game in Reading, Anthony went three-for-five with a pair of RBI and a stolen base. All three of his hits were doubles. Anthony also rocketed his first Double-A homer on 9/7 in Reading, making four of his six hits with Double-A extra base hits. He went one-for-three with a run scored, a pair of walks, and a stolen base in his Hadlock debut last night.

MULTI-HIT MEIDROTH Chase Meidroth recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game last night for the Sea Dogs after going two-for-four with two runs scored and an RBI. Meidroth has recorded 24 multi-hit games with Portland this season since his promotion in late May. In the month of September, Meidroth is batting .360 while sporting a .543 OBP and .520 SLG across eight games this month. Additionally, he has doubled, homered, scored seven runs and driven in two within the last eight games.

SHUTTING IT DOWN IN SEPTEMBER Ryan Miller earned his fifth win of the season Tuesday night with a scoreless eighth inning of work with one strikeout before Alex Hoppe earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning to close. Christopher Troye also contributed with a scoreless inning and did not allow hit while striking out one. All three were a part of a combined shutout over the Reading Fightin' Phils last week. Additionally, all three relievers sport a perfect 0.00 ERA across three appearances in the month of September.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched September 9th at Reading and allowed two hits while walking three and striking out six. It was his shortest outing with the Sea Dogs this season. Gonzalez has faced the Yard Goats twice. In two starts, he is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and in 9.2 innings he has allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits while walking six and striking out 16.

