Raleigh, Daubach, and Morgan Are 2023 Binghamton Baseball Shrine Inductees

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced on Wednesday that Brian Daubach, Matt Raleigh, and Tom Morgan, are the 2023 inductees for the Binghamton Baseball Shrine. The Binghamton Baseball Shrine induction ceremony, presented by IBM, will take place this Saturday, September 16th at Mirabito Stadium ahead of the Rumble Ponies' game against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Raleigh will always be remembered in Binghamton after hitting an Eastern League-leading 37 home runs and driving in 74 runs over 122 games in 1997 with the B-Mets. The Swanson, Vermont, native played in 169 games for Binghamton over two seasons ('97-'98) as part of a nine-season professional career. Raleigh has continued to positively impact the game of baseball in the Southern Tier following his playing career through his Raleigh Baseball Institute in Endicott, providing instruction to thousands of young players over the years. He has left an indelible mark as an instructor and key contributor to the Maine-Endwell Little League team that captured the Little League World Series Championship in Williamsport in 2016.

Daubach spent the 1996 season with the Binghamton Mets, en route to an eight-year major league career. In '96, Daubach hit .296, belted a team-high 22 home runs, and had 76 RBIs. Daubach played for four different teams in his MLB career (Miami Marlins ('98), Boston Red Sox ('98-'02, '04), Chicago White Sox ('03), and the New York Mets ('05). The Belleville, Illinois, native earned a World Series ring as a member of the 2004 Boston Red Sox. Daubach played parts of nine seasons in the minor leagues before making his major league debut on September 10, 1998. He was drafted by the Mets in the 18th round of the 1990 MLB draft out of Belleville Township High School (Illinois). He has had a lengthy and successful post-playing career as a coach and manager. Daubach currently serves as the Hitting Coach for the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Morgan burst onto the scene for the Binghamton Triplets in 1950 at the age of 19! In just his second professional season, the righty from Southern California earned 17 wins and shared the Eastern League lead with 21 complete games and five shutouts. He won two World Series championships with the Yankees in 1951 and 1952. Morgan sacrificed more than a year of playing time during the prime of his career to serve in the military during the Korean War, preventing him from capturing another ring with the 1953 Yankees. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels from 1961 - 1963 as part of a 12-year major league career. He followed his playing career with an impressive run as a pitching coach, instructor, and scout in the professional ranks.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 5:40 p.m. on Saturday for the ceremony. The festivities will be emceed by longtime WNBF and Binghamton University broadcaster Roger Neel.

The Binghamton Baseball Shrine started in 1993 and has enshrined 81 members to date. This will be the 27th induction class in its history.

