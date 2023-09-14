Field of Dreams Promotion Moved to Friday Night

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs' Field of Dreams/ Fan Appreciation promotion scheduled for Saturday, September 16th at 1:00 PM has been rescheduled for Friday, September 15th at 6:00 PM due to weather concerns with Hurricane Lee on Saturday. Saturday's game versus the Hartford Yard Goats is currently on as scheduled at this time.

The Sea Dogs will permit fans with tickets to Saturday's game to exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to either the Friday, September 15th game or the Sunday, September 17th game at 1:00 PM, subject to availability. Fans can make the exchange by contacting the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

"Due to the required set-up for the promotion and the windy conditions expected, it would be difficult for us to pull off the promotion on Saturday," stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "We know that this is a popular promotion for our fans and we wanted to be able to give them the option to move their tickets in advance."

A determination on the status of Saturday's game will be made at a later time.

The Sea Dogs conclude the 2023 season on Sunday.

