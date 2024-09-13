September 13 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Postgame Notes

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 83, CHICAGO SKY 66

TARGET CENTER, FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 20 Smith - 12 Williams - 10

Chicago Sky Carter - 17 Cardoso - 10 Carter/Allen - 5

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier ended the game with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from three, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 33:39 minutes of action. This marks her 16th 20+ point performance of the season (56th career) (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). The Lynx are 13-3 this season and 41-15 all-time in games when Collier contributes 20+ points.

Tonight marks Collier's fifth 20+point/5+rebound/2+steal/2+blocks performance of the season (12th career) (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). She joins A'ja Wilson as the only two players to have 5+ such games this season. Her 12 career games with this stat line ranks her second in Lynx franchise history in such games, trailing only Sylvia Fowles (16).

Courtney Williams ended with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, three rebounds, a game-high 10 assists and one steal in 27:11 minutes of action. This marks her third 10+point/10+assist double-double of the season (seventh career). Williams is 6-1 throughout her career and the Lynx are 3-0 this season in such games.

With her point/assist double-double on 7-of-10 shooting from the field (70%), Williams joins Rachel Banham (MR: September 12, 2020 at Indiana) as the only Lynx players to have a 10+point/10+assist game while shooting 70% or better. This marks Williams' second career game with such a stat line, and first of the season (MR: September 10, 2023 at Connecticut).

Alanna Smith finished with 11 points, a season-high12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26:13 minutes of play. Tonight marked her second double-double of the season and fourth career (MR: July 17, 2024 vs. Atlanta). Smith holds a career record of 3-1 and the Lynx are 2-0 this season in such games.

Myisha Hines-Allen contributed 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, six rebounds, one assist and one block in 18:24 minutes off the bench. This marks her fourth game of the season (11th career) contributing 10+ points and 5+ rebounds as a reserve. She joins Cheyenne Parker-Tyus and Emily Engstler to have 4+ such games as a reserve in 2024.

Kayla McBride ended with nine points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27:39 minutes of action. Her three-pointer at the 5:54 mark of the second quarter off marked her 100th made three-pointer of the season. She becomes the first player in Lynx franchise history to make 100+ three pointers in a season and the eighth player in league history to do so.

Team Notes

With both Williams and Smith securing double-doubles in tonight's contest, this marks the first time this season (47th all-time) multiple players have contributed double-doubles in the same game. The Lynx are 38-9 in such games throughout their franchise history.

Winning their 28th game of the season tonight, the Lynx have now tied their franchise record for wins in a season, previously set during the 2016 season when they finished with a record of 28-6.

In keeping Chicago to 38.6% from the field tonight, the Minnesota Lynx now move to 163-8 when keeping their opponent below 40% since 2011. They stand with a 13-1 record this season doing so.

Sky Notes

Kamilla Cardoso led the effort for Chicago, ending with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 37:20 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will begin a two-game road trip this Sunday, September 15 as they take on the New York Liberty (31-6) at Barclays Center. Tip is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen on Bally Sports North Extra and heard on KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.