Aces Sold out of 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, Quickest in League History

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The back-to-back defending World Champion Las Vegas Aces announced today that the team is sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 season, making them the first team in WNBA history to sell out season ticket allotments in back-to-back seasons, as well as the first to do so before the conclusion of the previous year's campaign.

Fans interested in adding their names to a waiting list for 2026 may do so by visiting the Las Vegas Aces website.

Aces fans who purchased 2024 season ticket memberships renewed at a rate of 92%, and the remaining 8% of 2025 memberships were sold to those on the Las Vegas Aces season ticket waitlist. In addition to receiving early access to season tickets when they become available, benefits of being on the waitlist include priority access to playoff presale tickets and regular season single-game tickets, discounts on the Aces online shop and access to select Aces events.

The Aces, who have four games remaining in the 2024 regular season, including tonight at Indiana (4:30 pm PT on ION), clinched a playoff spot and are in position for home court advantage for the First Round of the WNBA playoffs. 2024 season ticket members have already locked in their playoff tickets, and early access to remaining First Round playoff tickets will be offered to fans on the current waitlist on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

A limited number of First Round playoff tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 am PT.

Semifinals presales and public sales will be released at a later date.

