Dallas Wings Edged by Seattle Storm 83-81 in Home Finale

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings were edged 83-81 in their home finale against the Seattle Storm Friday night at College Park Center. The Wings had two chances in the final three seconds to win or send the game into overtime, but both shots were off the mark. Teaira McCowan posted game highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead Dallas, which now hits the road for its final two contests of the 2024 season.

The Wings (9-29) started off strong, posting their highest scoring opening quarter since July 10 with 28 points as Satou Sabally had a game-high 11 points - matching her season high for points in a single quarter. Dallas led 28-19 after one, shooting .588 from the field and making 2-of-4 attempts from deep.

The Wings added to their lead in the second, outscoring Seattle 22-18 in the frame as Sabally entered the break with 16 points and was joined in double figures by McCowan, who had 15 off 5-7 shooting. The Wings led 50-37 at the half thanks in part to holding the Storm (23-14) to just 1-12 shooting from three.

Seattle flipped the script in the third, going on a 19-0 run while keeping the Wings scoreless for over four minutes (7:34-3:20) to take a six-point lead, 60-54. After Sevgi Uzun got Dallas within four, 60-56, with 3:20 left in the quarter, the Storm responded with a 9-0 run to lead by 13 with just over a minute left in the frame. Seattle finished with a 34-13 advantage in the period to lead 71-63 heading into the fourth.

The Wings opened the fourth on a 7-0 spurt started by Jacy Sheldon to get within one, 71-70, with 7:12 left and forcing a Seattle timeout. The Storm clung to a single-basket lead the next three minutes before making it a seven-point game with 3:05 left. McCowan and Sabally jumpers got the Wings within three before Arike Ogunbowale, the recently crowned Dallas franchise career scoring leader, buried the game-tying three with 34.3 seconds left.

After a reset timeout, Seattle's Skylar Diggins-Smith drove to the hoop where she was fouled by McCowan - which Dallas challenged and was unsuccessful. Diggins-Smith sank both free-throws, giving the Wings the ball back, down two with 17.8 seconds left. Ogunbowale missed the game-tying attempt with three seconds left, collected the rebound and had a great look at the game-winning three-pointer, which ended up off target.

Ogunbowale finished with 15 points and is now 13 away from 4,000 for her career. Should she score at least 13 on Sunday, she'd do so faster than anyone in WNBA history at just 195 games.

Sabally filled the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds and a game-high six assists. Maddy Siegrist, who started for the 12th time this season, had eight points and five rebounds, while Jaelyn Brown came off the bench to snag a career-best six boards.

Diggins-Smith led the Storm with a team-high 21 points, while Jewell Loyd was limited to 15 points on 5-17 shooting.

The Wings led by as many as 21 in the contest and the Storm by as many as 13 before it was decided in the final seconds of the game. Dallas won the rebounding battle 42-32 and also finished with the advantage in second-chance points, 14-8. Seattle finished with a 33-14 advantage in fast break points, while points in the paint was even at 48 apiece. The Wings shot .385 from the field, .222 from three and .895 from the free-throw line, compared to the Storm at .459, .238 and 100.0, respectively.

The Wings' final two games of the season will be on the road, beginning on Sunday at the Indiana Fever. Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is slated for 2 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and NBA TV.

