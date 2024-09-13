Mystics at Dream Postgame Information - September 13

WASHINGTON MYSTICS at ATLANTA DREAM

September 13, 2024

Mystics 72 - Dream 69

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (72) Sykes (20) Dolson, Koné (8) Engstler (4)

Dream (69) Gray (17) Hillmon (11) Gray (5)

Mystics Game Notes:

Brittney Sykes led the team in scoring with 20 points and had two steals

With her two steals tonight, Sykes has now reached 300 career steals and also moves closer to 100 steals with Washington (currently at 96).

Stefanie Dolson was the next-highest scorer with a near double-double performance of 13 points and eight rebounds

This is the sixth game this season that Dolson has brought down 8+ rebounds and the fourth time with 8+ rebounds and 10+ points

Sika Koné led the Mystics bench in scoring for the second-straight game with nine points and had a near double-double with eight rebounds

This was the seventh time in her career that Koné has had 5+ rebounds in a game and has had back-to-back 5+ rebound games

Koné has scored 35 points over the last five games (9/3-9/13), which is the most points she has scored in a five-game span in her career.

This is the third time in Koné's career that she has brought down 8+ rebounds in a game

Ariel Atkins had four steals in today's contest, the second time this season Atkins has had 4+ steals in a game and the 14th time in her career

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored seven points off the bench, had two blocks and one steal

Walker-Kimbrough (256) needs eight more points off the bench this season to move into second all-time in Mystics history for bench points in a season. She currently sits third behind Ivory Latta (263, 2017 season) and Tianna Hawkins (272, 2019 season).

Walker-Kimbrough currently leads the league in total point and steals (37) off the bench this season

