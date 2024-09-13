Fever Break More Records, But Drop Close Contest to Aces

September 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

It was only fitting that Caitlin Clark's 317th assist broke the WNBA's single season assist record as she represented Indiana on the hardwood Friday evening.

"We're not into the playoffs yet," Clark said. "I think that's what's so fun about it is you're just going to continue to see records be taken down...It's fun as a competitor to show up in this league every night and know you have to bring your best, because whoever is on the other side of the court from you, they're going to bring their best, and that's what makes it fun."

Just two nights after falling to Las Vegas Aces, the Fever were back between the lines with the same foe. Friday's loss against the Aces was a windshield-wiper game, one with a back-and-forth cadence that left spectators dizzy with excitement despite a Fever loss, 78-74. Clark's performance wasn't the only record-breaking outing - Kelsey Mitchell broke her own franchise single season scoring record on a night where she led the Fever with 20 points.

A'ja Wilson, who broke the WNBA's single season scoring record on Wednesday, and Aliyah Boston, who broke her own franchise record for rebounds in a single season during the same contest, met again to fight for claim of the paint.

Boston held Wilson, who tallied 27 points on Wednesday, to just 15 points in Friday's rematch.

"When you have someone like her patrolling the paint, you feel pretty confident in there," Clark said of Boston. "I feel very fortunate to be able to come into this franchise and have a post player like that, that I get to work with and learn with."

Boston's night wasn't flashy - she notched 14 points and eight rebounds - but her relentless perseverance against a physical team and a defensive assignment that included the WNBA's MVP frontrunner left an indelible mark on the contest.

More than that, she's part of a trio of threats that Aces coach Becky Hammon called a "legit three-headed monster."

"AB (Boston) is really raw, like she has so much skill right now, but I think the sky's the limit for her," Clark said. "She can continue to improve and get so much better...She's already really good, but I think she's going to be one of the best."

The Indiana Fever have faith in Boston - she's the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year - as the connecting point between the dynamic and captivating guard play of Clark and Mitchell. On Friday, Boston was just short of sending Indiana to overtime with the back-to-back WNBA Champions.

Down three late, the Fever ran an inbounds play to create a 3-point look. Option one was Clark, option two was Mitchell.

"Teams are going to scheme against Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell," Sides said. "They're going to do everything they can to make somebody else take that three."

Somebody else was Boston. As she flashed to the far corner, no Aces came with her. Boston received the ball and took the shot to knot the contest at 75.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse sat in stunned silence as it arced toward the basket, ultimately rolling around the rim and out.

"It was a great shot," Sides said. "It rimmed in and out. I mean, that was a great shot. This girl has gone and worked really hard on that part of the game. I have a lot of confidence in her to take that shot."

The result didn't tip Indiana's way, but the young Fever team left Gainbridge Fieldhouse with every bit of confidence in the fact that they're able to hang with the best of the best. They'll seek a win in their regular season home finale as they welcome the Dallas Wings to Indianapolis for a matinee game on Sunday.

